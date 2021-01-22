2 men killed, 2-year-old injured in shooting at Asheboro apartment complex

ASHEBORO, N.C. — Two men are dead and a child was injured in a shooting in Asheboro on Thursday night, according to Asheboro Police Chief Mark Lineberry.

The shooting was reported at 6:05 p.m. in the parking lot of Coleridge Road Apartments.

Two men were killed and a 2-year-old was shot in a lower extremity, Lineberry said.

The child was conscious and alert when police got there.

Lineberry said Asheboro police do not believe it was a random act or domestic violence.

No word on a suspect or suspects has been released and it is unclear what led up to the shooting.