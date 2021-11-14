2 men stabbed during fight between 2 women in Burke County, deputies say

MORGANTON, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Two men were reportedly stabbed during an altercation between two women in Burke County earlier this week, according to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said officers with the Morganton Department of Public Safety were called to the hospital after two men ages 19 and 20 arrived with stab wounds.

Officers learned the stabbing had happened on Walker Road in Burke County and the sheriff’s office began to investigate.

Deputies said the two men were allegedly stabbed during an altercation between two women.

Of the men was flown to a medical center where he is in stable condition.

Authorities said N.C. Juvenile Justice was contacted regarding a known juvenile suspect involved in the case.

The incident is still under investigation. Burke County Sheriff’s Office officials said more information will be released as it becomes available.