2 more shootings under investigation in Durham, 915+ shooting incidents reported this year

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Durham police are investigating two separate shootings that occurred overnight, according to officials.

The first shooting, which Durham police announced at 12:08 a.m. Thursday, happened in the 3600-block of Hillsborough Road.

Police did not say when the shooting took place, but did say that a male was taken to a local hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

Durham police said at 1:11 a.m. that detectives were investigating another shooting in the 4000-block of Baker Street.

According to police, a man was taken to a local hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

The two shooting scenes are about 8 miles apart. Police did not indicate that the shootings could be connected.

Both incidents are under investigation and no suspect information has been released.

As of Monday, more than 915 shooting incidents have been reported this year in Durham. At least 30 people have been killed.