2 NC men arrested in Rhode Island, charged with murdering Harnett County 15-year-old

LILLINGTON, N.C. (WNCN) — Two men arrested in Rhode Island on Sunday are now charged with fatally shooting a 15-year-old in the head last week near Spring Lake, the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday.

Tommy Jackson, 23, of Sanford, and Jesse Richardson, 26, of Fayetteville, are charged with first-degree murder, first-degree burglary, conspiracy to commit burglary, and possession of a stolen motor vehicle.

The charges are in connection with a shooting that occurred on April 12 at around 2:30 a.m. on Cimarron Drive in Anderson Creek, which is about five miles from Spring Lake.

Authorities responded to the scene, located a person and pronounced them dead. Sheriff Wayne Coats said the victim is a 15-year-old and they were shot in the head. Two other juveniles were found inside the home.

A K-9 search of the scene was conducted when deputies arrived but the search yielded no results, officials said.

With the assistance of the Middletown Police Department, Newport Police Department and the Rhode Island State Police, the two men were arrested at approximately between 7 p.m. and 7:45 p.m. on April 18 in Rhode Island, officials there said.

Jackson and Richardson were in possession of a handgun and driving a stolen vehicle when they were arrested, authorities said.

Both suspects will be extradited back to Harnett County.

The sheriff’s office has still not released the name of the suspect or provided any further information on any events that may have led to the shooting.

Mugshots of the two suspects are not available at this time.