2 NC men get long sentences for 2017 murders outside pub

NEWTON, N.C. (AP) — Two men who pleaded guilty to three counts of murder and to assault for shootings outside a western North Carolina restaurant four years ago have been sentenced to at least 64 years in prison.

Greydon Hansen and Dontray Tyrell Cumberlander, both 28 and from Hickory, entered their pleas for shooting into a vehicle parked outside of J. McCroskey’s Irish Pub and Grill in April 2017, the Hickory Daily Record reported.

Quajuae Kennedy, Cody Bouphavong and Justin Aiken died, while Cole Ervin was injured.

Victoria Jayne, an attorney for Cumberlander, told Superior Court Judge Todd Pomeroy on Thursday that Cumberlander said that before the shooting he was disrespected by the victims and said he heard them make a racial slur.

Kennedy’s mother, Hope Kennedy, said in court she didn’t agree with the plea deal, adding that they deserved the death penalty.

“I will never see him become a husband, a father,” Aiken’s father, Craig Aiken, said of his only child. “I will never get to be a granddad and spoil his kids like every grandparent gets to do.”

Jayne said his client had been diagnosed with a mental illness.