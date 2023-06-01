KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Police have arrested two of three suspects wanted in the murder of a man last week.

The Kinston Police Department reports Mario Devon King, 34, was arrested by Pennsylvania State Police outside Pittsburgh on Thursday for the murder of Franklin Antonio Bowden II. King was in jail awaiting extradition to Kinston. He has been charged with First Degree Murder.

Tyrone Anthony Koonce, 31, was arrested by the Kinston Police Department on May 25. Koonce was put in the Lenoir County Jail under a secured bond. He was charged with Aid and Abet Murder and Possession of two stolen guns.

The Kinston Police Department has a warrant out on a 16-year-old also involved in the murder. The teen is currently at large.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call the Kinston Police Department’s Tips

Line at 252-939- 4020 or Lenoir County Crime Stoppers at 252-523-4444.