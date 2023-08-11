GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Two people are seriously hurt after a shooting in Goldsboro early Friday morning, according to the Goldsboro Police Department.

On Friday shortly before 1:15 a.m., officers responded to the 100 block of Rockefeller Court for a ShotSpotter alert.

After arriving, police said they stopped a suspicious vehicle in the area and discovered that the driver had been shot. Police called EMS to the scene.

Officers then learned another shooting victim arrived by a personal vehicle at UNC Health Wayne. Police said both victims were then transported to ECU Health Medical Center for further treatment.

Police said both victims were in serious condition but are now stable. The investigation is ongoing.

The Goldsboro Police Department encourages anyone with information regarding the shooting to contact the Investigative Services Bureau at 919-580-4241 or 919-705-6572. Callers who wish to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers. ​