2 suspects charged in Jacksonville, trafficking heroin

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Two suspects have been arrested in Jacksonville.

Onslow County Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement Unit conducted a joint operation with the Jacksonville Police Department’s Special Operations Division and Naval Criminal Investigative Service.

The investigation revealed that a trafficking amount of heroin would be coming into Jacksonville on December 6. \

Officials said the investigation concluded after the suspects were located in the parking lot of Walmart at 2025 N. Marine Blvd official.

John Anthony Fabry tried to flee on foot but was immediately apprehended officials said.

Fabry was charged with:

Trafficking heroin by possession

Felony trafficking heroin by transport

Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver heroin

Manufacture heroin

Conspiracy possession of drug paraphernalia

During the search according to officials detectives found approximately 21 grams of heroin in Fabry’s pocket and 12 grams of heroin in the backpack he was carrying.

He was booked into Onslow County Detention Center under a $325,000 bond.

Ericka Adele Stahl was also arrested.

Stahl was charged with:

Trafficking heroin

Conspire to traffic heroin

Possession of marijuana up to ½ ounce

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Bond for Stahl was set at $302,500.

Officials said an additional 7 grams of marijuana were found on Stahl during her arrest.

Fabry and Stahl are both currently incarcerated in the Onslow County Sheriff’s Detention Center awaiting trial.