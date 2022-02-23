SMITHFIELD, N.C. (AP) — Two North Carolina teenagers have been charged in connection with the shooting death of a man whose father was featured in a reality television show about his towing and repossession business.

The Johnston County Sheriff’s Office said shots were fired during a memorial service for a person killed in a traffic accident earlier this month, news outlets reported. A 20-year-old woman who also had been shot was taken to the hospital, but her wounds were not thought to be life-threatening, authorities said.

In a Facebook post, Ronnie Shirley confirmed that Harley Alexander Shirley, 21, was fatally shot in Garner late Thursday. Shirley and his wife, Amy, own Lizard Lick Towing and starred in a truTV reality show based on their family business from 2011 to 2014.

The sheriff’s office said Wednesday that a 16-year-old and a 17-year-old were charged with murder and attempted murder. The 16-year-old was arrested Saturday and the 17-year-old was arrested Tuesday. Both teens are from the area, according to officials, but their names are not being released because of their ages.