2 wanted for murder of man found in Swannanoa River fled country, Asheville Police say

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Two men wanted for murder in Asheville have fled the country, according to Asheville Police.

We previously reported a missing man’s body was found in the Swannanoa River in October. That person was identified as 19-year-old Jose Reynoso Ramirez.

Police identified two people wanted for murder in the death, 31-year-old Samuel Gonzalez De La Cruz and 44-year-old Roberto Robles-Ramirez.

During the course of the investigation, detectives received information that the men responsible for killing Jose Reynoso Ramirez fled the country before the decedent was found in the Swannanoa River.

The Asheville Police Department is working with federal authorities to apprehend Samuel Gonzalez De La Cruz and Roberto Robles-Ramirez.

The case is still open and being investigated. If you would like to anonymously share information you can text TIP2APD to 847411, or use the TIP2APD smartphone app. You can also share information by calling 828-252-1110.