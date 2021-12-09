20-year-old charged with midday shooting in Uptown Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said they have charged and arrested a 20-year-old responsible for Tuesday’s gunfire that rang out in the middle of the day in Uptown.

Christopher Brown, 20, faces multiple charges including firing a gun within city limits and resisting.

CMPD officers were patrolling the area on Tuesday around 11 a.m. when gunshots rang out near Trade and Tryon streets. Brown was observed firing into a vehicle that ultimately fled the scene.

Brown also tried to run away but was taken into custody after trying to board a CATS bus. The gun was also seized. While CMPD said they have identified the victim, they are still searching for them.

The person in the vehicle and the arrested suspect knew each other and this was not believed to be a random act, according to the police report.

Transit Police, CFD, Medic, and Operations Command were among the departments that responded to the scene. This is still an active investigation.