ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCT) — Rocky Mount police are investigating a shooting that killed a 20-year-old, officials said Thursday.

Police responded around 8:30 a.m. to the 1900 block of Stone Rose Drive in reference to a shooting, according to Nexstar’s WNCN. They found Javonte Cranaell, 20, dead in the passenger’s seat of a vehicle. The driver had been shot in the hand, police said.

Police continue to investigate.