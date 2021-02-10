23-year-old UPS driver killed in downtown Raleigh shooting, police say

Crime Tracker

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Raleigh police said a man who worked as a UPS employee has died after a shooting on South East Street on Wednesday.

Stephen Joseph Bynem (RPD booking photo)

The shooting occurred around 2:30 p.m. in the 600 block of S. East Street, which is between Lenoir and Worth streets -near the intersection with E. South Street.

Police said Dylan Scott Wall, 23, was the victim in the shooting.

Stephen Joseph Bynem, 30, has been charged with murder in connection with Wall’s death. He has been transported to the Wake County Detention Center. 

Police have not released a motive in the shooting.

