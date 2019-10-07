24 Suspects charged in Craven County drug investigation

NEW BERN, NC (WNCT) – The Craven County Sheriff’s Office said on Monday that deputies arrested 24 people from across North Carolina during a month-long drug bust.



In a press release, the CCSO said it led a multi-agency, 30-day drug investigation, titled “Operation Fall Clean-Up,” which investigated people allegedly selling illegal drugs in and around Craven County.



Deputies said as a result of this investigation they arrested a total of 24 suspects from Asheville, Ayden, Ernul, New Bern, Newport, Ocean Isle Beach, Vanceboro, and Winterville.

The suspects face a total of 48 felony charges and 23 misdemeanor charges, after investigators executed search warrants in multiple locations, where they seized heroin, methamphetamine, cocaine, marijuana, pills, cash, and firearms.

Craven Co., NC Sheriff’s Office

Here are the names and charges of the people arrested:

Braelyn Jaminson Blount, 28, of Keener Ave. New Bern, NC is charged with an indictment for four felony counts possession with intent sell/deliver heroin, two felony counts possession with intent sell/deliver fentanyl, and two counts possession drug paraphernalia.

Charity Hughes Credle, 37, of Cow Pen Landing Road Vanceboro, NC is charged with felony trafficking heroin, felony possession with intent manufacture sell/deliver heroin, felony maintaining a dwelling for controlled substance, felony possession with intent manufacture/sell/deliver fentanyl, felony possession with intent manufacture/sell/deliver methamphetamine, felony possession with intent manufacture/sell/deliver suboxone, felony possession with intent manufacture/sell/deliver marijuana, and possession drug paraphernalia.

Tomas James Maldonado, 19, of Neuse Blvd. New Bern, NC is charged with felony possession with intent manufacture sell/deliver heroin, felony possession with intent to sell/deliver marijuana, and carrying a concealed weapon.

Ronald Davis Jr, 28, of Newton Drive New Bern, NC is charged with felony manufacturing heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Timothy Stephen Holton, 30, of E Grantham Road New Bern, NC is charged with felony possession of heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Brenda Fulton Holton, 60, of E Grantham Road New Bern, NC is charged with felony possession of heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Nicholas Frank Onorato, 35, of Hills Neck Road Ernul, NC is charged with felony possession of heroin, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while impaired, and driving while license revoked.

Melissa Dail Merritt, 34, of 1st Street Ayden, NC is charged with and felony possession of heroin, two felony counts level three trafficking cocaine, and felony conspiracy to traffic in cocaine.

Reginal Pascal Smith, 49, of Mile Road Vanceboro, NC is charged with felony maintaining a vehicle used for keeping and selling heroin, felony possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia, and aid and abetting impaired driver.

Bradley Scott Robey, 45, of Highway 70 New Bern, NC is charged with two felony counts of possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver schedule methamphetamine, felony maintaining a dwelling for controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Victoria McWhorter, 26, of Monty Street Asheville, NC is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and felony possession of a controlled substance in a prison or jail.

Thomas Harry Tanner, 46, of Olympia Road New Bern, NC is charged with felony possession methamphetamine and possession drug paraphernalia.

Sierra Dawn Whitley, 31, of Post Oak Drive Vanceboro, NC is charged with felony possession methamphetamine.

Bobby Joe Fields, 44, of Post Oak Drive Vanceboro, NC is charged with felony possession methamphetamine.

Ashton Maurice Jones, 36, of Post Oak Drive Vanceboro, NC is charged with felony possession methamphetamine.

Kristen Elizabeth Rice, 37, of Post Oak Drive Vanceboro, NC is charged with felony possession methamphetamine.

Shakeem Dolphin, 38, of Jeanette Street Winterville, NC is charged with two felony counts level three trafficking cocaine and felony conspiracy to traffic in cocaine.

Charles Gavin Norris, of Hill Neck Road Ernul, NC is charged with felony possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and child abuse.

Linda Loraine Stevens, 57, of West Branch Drive Newport, NC is charged with felony possession of cocaine and possession drug paraphernalia.

Latif Dequan Holley, 29, of Casey Road New Bern, NC is charged with felony possession of cocaine, felony possession controlled substance on jail premises, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Artavis Deonte Moore, 30, of Mile Road Vanceboro, NC is charged with felony possession cocaine, felony possession controlled substance in jail, and possession drug paraphernalia.

Bryan Paul Banks, 62, of Antioch Road New Bern, NC is charged with felony sell/deliver schedule II controlled substance.

Christopher Carl Gillien, 33, of Channel 1 Ocean Isle Beach, NC is charged with felony possession with intent manufacture/sell/deliver schedule IV controlled substance and possession of schedule IV controlled substance.

Donterio Dejuan Watkins, 38, of Chris Road Vanceboro, NC is charged with felony possession with intent to sell/deliver marijuana, felony maintaining vehicle for controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to heed emergency light or siren, and driving while license revoked.



“Operation Fall Clean-Up” was led by the CCSO, and also involved officers from these agencies: City of New Bern Police Department, Greenville Regional Drug Taskforce, North Carolina Department of Public Safety Probation & Parole (DPS), North Carolina State Bureau of Investigations (SBI), Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), and the Craven County District Attorney’s Office.