250+ pounds of marijuana, valued at $2.3 million, seized from two traffic stops in Iredell County

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – More than 250 pounds of marijuana were seized from two traffic stops in Iredell County on Thursday, according to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.

On Thursday, June 3, deputies with the Iredell County ICE Team conducted two separate stops on I-77 southbound in northern Iredell County.

During the first traffic stop, deputies spoke with the driver, Xuequan Lu, who lives in Brooklyn, New York. Deputies deployed K-9 “Bosco,” who gave a positive indication to the presence of a controlled substance coming from inside the car. A search of the vehicle was performed.

Deputies said 118 pounds of high-grade marijuana were located inside the trunk. After taking Xuequan LU into custody, a second vehicle drove by deputies and failed to move over as required by law for flashing blue lights.

Based on this unsafe action, the suspect vehicle was stopped, the sheriff’s office said.

During this stop, deputies spoke with the driver, Xengming Li, who lives in Woodstock, Georgia. Suspecting that the two vehicles could be traveling together, K-9 “Abby,” was utilized. Abby gave a positive indication to the presence of a controlled substance coming from inside the car.

Fengming Li, 51 (left) Xuequan Lu (right)

A search was conducted and deputies located 138 pounds of high-grade marijuana inside the trunk. Xengming Li was also taken into custody.

It was determined both suspects were in-fact traveling together with a third car which was not located, the sheriff’s office said. Both Lu and Li have been charged with felony trafficking by possession of marijuana, felony trafficking by the transportation of marijuana, felony possession with intent to sell or distribute marijuana, and felony conspiracy to traffic marijuana.

The estimated street value of the 256 pounds of marijuana is $2,331,440 based on an estimated price of $20 dollars per gram, the sheriff’s office said.