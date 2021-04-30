2nd person dies following vehicle vs. dirt bike crash in Cary, police say; man facing charges

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman who was critically injured in a dirt bike crash that killed one person on Tuesday evening has now died, Cary police said Thursday morning.

A Cary man is behind bars and facing multiple charges following a crash involving his vehicle and a dirt bike that killed one person at the scene and led to the death of the second person days later.

The crash happened around 5 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Maynard and Old Apex roads. The dirt bike was involved in a crash with a vehicle, according to Cary police spokesperson Lt. John Reeves.

Mark William Abbott, 62, was arrested less than an hour after the crash occurred, according to police and arrest records.

Abbott is charged with felony death by vehicle, felony serious injury by vehicle, and driving while impaired.

Reeves said that no new charges have been filed at this time because that decision is made by the Wake County District Attorney’s Office and that has not happened since the second victim died.

Abbott was being held in the Wake County Detention Center under a $155,000 secured bond but that could change if additional charges are filed.