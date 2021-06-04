2nd suspect arrested after woman’s dismembered body found by Goldsboro home

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – A second suspect is now in custody in connection with the death of a woman whose dismembered body was found in the driveway of a Goldsboro home in May.

Police said the remains of Heather Diane Stewart were found on a driveway along Bright Street around 9:30 a.m. on May 24 after a man called 911 to report the discovery.

Willie Lee Langston (GPD)

“I just pulled up to my house at (redacted) and It’s looks like there is a rotting corpse on my drive way,” the caller told the 911 operator. “It looks like the legs are cut off. If you could send a cop now – it doesn’t look good.”

On May 28, Willie Lee Langston Jr., 29, of La Grange, was arrested at the Goldsboro Police Department without incident and charged with murder.

Police said Langston came to the police department about his vehicle being seized in Mt. Olive earlier that day.

On Friday, Goldsboro police announced the arrest of Tamarcus Shaquan Ellis at a home in Baltimore.

Ellis is charged with murder.

He is being held at the Baltimore County Jail and is awaiting extradition back to Goldsboro.