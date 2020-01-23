3 arrested after investigation into drug trafficking in N.C.

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Three people have been arrested after officials concluded a several month investigation into drug trafficking in North Carolina.

Early Thursday morning, the Greenville Regional Drug Task Force concluded a several month investigation into heroin trafficking.

During the investigation, with the assistance of the Pitt and Wake County Sheriff’s Office, detectives conducted a traffic stop on Dickinson Avenue Ext. and the Greenville Southwest Bypass.

During the traffic stop, East Carolina Department Police Department K-9 “Skully” located one kilogram of heroin.

East Carolina Department Police Department K-9 “Skully”

Aaron Hatcher, of Greenville, was charged with trafficking in heroin and conspiracy to traffic in heroin.

Hatcher was sent to the Pitt County Detention Center and received a $4 million bond.

Tommy Jones, from Fairburn, Georgia, was charged with trafficking in heroin and conspiracy to traffic in heroin.

Jones was sent to the Pitt County Detention Center and received a $1 million bond.

Brittany White, from Fairburn, Georgia, was charged with conspiracy to traffic in heroin.

White was sent to the Pitt County Detention Center and received a $500,000 bond.