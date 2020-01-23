1  of  2
3 arrested after investigation into drug trafficking in N.C.

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Three people have been arrested after officials concluded a several month investigation into drug trafficking in North Carolina.

Early Thursday morning, the Greenville Regional Drug Task Force concluded a several month investigation into heroin trafficking.

During the investigation, with the assistance of the Pitt and Wake County Sheriff’s Office, detectives conducted a traffic stop on Dickinson Avenue Ext. and the Greenville Southwest Bypass.

During the traffic stop, East Carolina Department Police Department K-9 “Skully” located one kilogram of heroin. 

Aaron Hatcher, of Greenville, was charged with trafficking in heroin and conspiracy to traffic in heroin.

Hatcher was sent to the Pitt County Detention Center and received a $4 million bond. 

Tommy Jones, from Fairburn, Georgia, was charged with trafficking in heroin and conspiracy to traffic in heroin.

Jones was sent to the Pitt County Detention Center and received a $1 million bond.

Brittany White, from Fairburn, Georgia, was charged with conspiracy to traffic in heroin.

White was sent to the Pitt County Detention Center and received a $500,000 bond.

