MOORE, S.C. (WSPA) – Three people have been arrested and charged in connection to a fatal shooting in Moore.

According to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting occurred on Vista Drive Sunday afternoon.

The shooting resulted in the death of 21-year-old Victoria Grace Long, of Moore.

One man was charged with murder, while two others face accessory/obstruction charges. Those charged are as follows:

Mathew Long (25): Charged with Murder and Possession of a Weapon During a Violent Crime

Donald Long (71): Charged with Felony Accessory After the Fact

Carolyn Long (77): Charged with Obstructing Justice

All three are being held at the Spartanburg County Detention Center, and a bond hearing is set for 2 p.m. Monday.

Mathew Long charged with Murder (Spartanburg County Detention Center)

Donald Long charged with Accessory After the Fact (Spartanburg County Detention Center)

Carolyn Long charged with Obstructing Justice (Spartanburg County Detention Center)

This is a 7NEWS update. The previous version can be seen below.

