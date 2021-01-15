3 arrested for murder days after man shot, killed at his Harnett County business

BUNNLEVEL, N.C. (WNCN) – Three people were arrested for murder on Wednesday, two days after a man was killed in a shooting at his business in Harnett County, the sheriff’s office said.
Courtney Christine Carrol, 31, of Spring Lake; Jeremy Devonta Campbell, 28, of Spring Lake; and Jordan Issac Nathaniel Stone, 20, of St. Pauls were each charged with first-degree murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon, and conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon.
All three are being held at the Harnett County Detention Center under no bond. They’re due in court on Friday.
On Tuesday around 3:15 p.m., deputies responded to the 6800 block of U.S. 401 South in Bunnlevel. They found a man, later identified as 51-year-old Charles Edward Bias, suffering from “multiple gunshot wounds,” according to sheriff’s office spokesperson Maj. Aaron Meredith.
Deputies tried to help Bias until EMS arrived, but he died.