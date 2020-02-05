3 arrested in Newport robbery

BEAUFORT, N.C. (WNCT) Three people have been arrested in connection to a robbery in Newport.

On January 24, Carteret County deputies began a robbery investigation following a report from a 38-year-old victim in his vehicle on Coldfelter Street in Newport.

Detective Lt. Derek Moore says the victim was robbed of an undisclosed amount of cash and a cell phone.

The investigation results in criminal charges against three suspects.

The handgun used during the commission of the robbery was also recovered.

On January 31, 18-year-old Alexa Rae Lowery of Newport was arrested and charged with armed robbery with a dangerous weapon.

She is being held in the Carteret County Jail under a $15,000 bond.

On January 2, 23-year-old Marquis Raquan Berry of New Bern was arrested and charged with:

Armed robbery with a dangerous weapon

Assault and battery

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

He is being held in the Carteret County Jail under a $15,000 bond.

On January 2, 19-year-old Saraya Richardson of New Bern was arrested and charged with:

Robbery with a dangerous weapon

Assault of point a gun

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

She is being held in the Craven County Jail under a $60,000 bond.