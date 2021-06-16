Rocky Mount chase led officials to 18 kilos of meth, 3 arrested

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCT) – Three people were arrested following a chase in Rocky Mount that led officials to 18 kilos of meth.

On June 10th, the Nash County Sheriff’s Office Highway Interdiction Team attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a 2021 Volkswagen Atlas on Highway 64 and Winstead Avenue for a minor traffic violation.

The vehicle initially stopped allowing deputies to identify the driver as Yovany Barrientos-Ochoa and the front-seat passenger as Jesus Rocha-Cabrera. During the traffic stop, Yovany Barrientos-Ochoa jumped back into the vehicle and fled the scene.

After receiving phone calls from concerned citizens, the vehicle was found abanonded in a field next to a wood line in Battleboro. Nash County Sheriff’s Office K-9s were later called to the scene and

a K-9 search was conducted of the vehicle.

Deputies located twelve (12) kilograms of crystal methamphetamine (ICE) stashed in the wooded area near the vehicle. A further search of the vehicle revealed an additional six (6) kilograms of crystal methamphetamine (ICE) and an undetermined amount of fentanyl pills.

Courtesy of Nash County Sheriff’s Office

Due to the many call from citizens deputies were able to locate Yovany Barrientos-Ochoa, Jesus Rocha-Cabrera, and an additional suspect identified as Cristian Arce-Cazares at Scotland Neck Inn with the assistance of the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office.

All three suspects were arrested for trafficking in methamphetamine and conspiracy to traffic in methamphetamine.

Yovany Barrientos-Ochoa, Jesus Rocha-Cabrera, and Cristian Arce-Cazares were placed in the Nash County Detention Center under $1,000,000 bonds. The first appearance was set for June 11.

No further information at this time.