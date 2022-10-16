ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — Three men are facing charges after a large fight broke out inside a downtown Rocky Mount bar early Saturday morning, police said.

The incident was reported around 1:45 a.m. by off-duty Rocky Mount police at Aroma Bar and Bistro at 101 N.E. Main St., Rocky Mount police said in a news release Sunday.

“When additional officers arrived, they observed the fight had progressed outside to the

surrounding areas,” the news release said.

Two 25-year-old men, Shigreggernal Higgs and Sha’mon Johnson, were arrested and charged with simple affray, police said.

A 26-year-old man was wounded in the fight and taken to UNC Nash Healthcare, police said.

That man, Paul Thigpen, is also facing a charge of simple affray, the news release said.