3 charged in 2020 double murder in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Three people have been charged in connection to a double murder that happened in October 2020 in Spartanburg County.

We previously reported Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to Walden Circle for a shooting call on Oct. 25, 2020, at about 2:21 a.m. When deputies arrived, it was discovered that a man and woman had been shot multiple times.

Scene of shooting on Walden Circle in Spartanburg Co., October 25, 2020. (WSPA Photo)



Both victims were transported to the hospital. The female victim, Kelli Curran, later died at the hospital that day.

The male victim, Timothy Thompson, underwent treatment for his injuries and died on Dec. 11, 2020.

During the investigation, it was determined that this incident was related to a robbery at the residence, deputies said.

Investigators identified several individuals responsible in this case and consulted with the Seventh Circuit Solicitor’s Office in regards to this case.

Kelli Curran (left) and Timothy Thompson (From: Spartanburg Co. Sheriff’s Office)

The suspects responsible for this incident were charged with multiple counts to include murder, armed robbery, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. The following suspects were charged:

Kenyatta Tashaon Gerald Lebby (21), of 10 Celestial Ct Greenville, SC was charged with Murder, Armed Robbery, Possession of a Weapon During a Violent Crime, and Unlawful Possession of a Weapon by a Prohibited Person. Deandre Lashaun Fuller (22), of 2735 Anderson Rd; Apt 1101 Greenville, SC, was charged with Murder, Armed Robbery, Possession of a Weapon During a Violent Crime, and Unlawful Possession of a Weapon by a Prohibited Person. Tyleek Rayquaun Johnson (23), of 151 Portland Falls Dr., Simpsonville, SC, charged with Murder, Armed Robbery, Possession of a Weapon During a Violent Crime, and Unlawful Possession of a Weapon by a Prohibited Person.

Lebby was taken into custody Feb. 12, 2021, by the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office on unrelated charges.

Fuller was taken into custody on Feb. 16, 2021, in Greenville County by the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, Greenville City Police Department, and the US Marshal’s Task Force.

Johnson was taken into custody on March 2, 2021, by the Greenville City Police Department on unrelated charges.

Thompson’s family released a statement to the sheriff’s office: