NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A Hampton woman was arrested after she drove a vehicle into a pond with three children inside, police say.

Twenty-seven-year-old Reality Nicole Goodwin is charged with one count each drunk in public and reckless driving, four counts assault and battery on a law enforcement officer, and three counts child endangerment.

Reality Goodwin (Photo provided by NNPD)

The incident happened around 9:30 p.m. Monday. Police were called to 1100 block of Arboretum Way for the report of a vehicle going underwater.

“About four or five trucks out here. They had to pull the car out,” said Jeffery Wilson, a resident who lived nearby.

Once officers arrived on the scene, they were told that Goodwin drove into the retention pond and got out of the car with her three children still inside and walked away, according to police.

Several bystanders jumped into the water, cut the seatbelts and pulled the children from the sinking vehicle.

“They reacted quickly from what I hear, so that’s a blessing,” said Ryen Collier, a resident who lives nearby.

The children were then taken to a local hospital for a medical evaluation and do not appear to have suffered any injuries, police said.

When officers located Goodwin nearby, she reportedly assaulted one of the officers and was placed under arrest. Goodwin was taken to the hospital for an evaluation where she assaulted another officer, police said.

According to police, Child Protective Services was contacted for the children, who are all under the age of 10.

Newport News Police Chief Steve Drew commended the bystanders who jumped in to rescue the children.

“Because of your efforts, these three children escaped this incident, unharmed,” Drew said in a news release. “I am so grateful for your quick thinking and bravery. I believe your actions saved lives. You are to be commended.”

Police are still looking to speak with individuals who witnessed this incident. Anyone with information is asked to call 757–247–2500.