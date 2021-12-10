$3 million in marijuana, around 900 pounds, seized after assault at NC casino

MURPHY, NC (WSPA) – Police in North Carolina seized around $3 million worth of marijuana Thursday morning following an assault at a casino.

According to the Cherokee Indian Police Department, officers were originally called to a domestic violence incident at the Harrah’s Cherokee Valley River Casino.

Police said officers found a man and woman near the entrance to the casino hotel and determined that the man had assaulted the woman.

That man, 27-year-old Brandon Thomas Jones of Tennessee, was arrested and charged with assault on a female and possession of methamphetamine and paraphernalia.

Officers said that a U-Haul truck with a Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians license plate arrived to pick up the victim. The driver then gave officers consent to search the vehicle, police said.

Inside the U-Haul, police said they found over 900 pounds of marijuana, multiple loaded syringes, and two guns.

The driver, 28-year-old Daniel Jerry Wiggins of Tennessee, was arrested and charged with trafficking a controlled substance and displaying a fictitious tag.

The Cherokee Indian Police Department said additional charges are pending.