HENDERSON, N.C. (WNCN) — Three people, including a missing person, were found dead Tuesday night in an apartment.

Around 10:25 p.m., Henderson police responded to 108 Keene Street, Apartment C, for an initial call of an unresponsive person.

When they arrived, they spoke with a family member who had not heard from the resident since Sunday, police said. The family member had to remove a window air-conditioning unit to gain entry to the home because all other entrances had been locked and secured.

The residents, 76-year-old Josephine Taylor, Laura Taylor, 38, and a non-resident Bakariek Leonard, 28, were found dead inside the apartment.

The area medical examiner was called to review the scene with police investigators. The preliminary review of the scene, and canvass of the area, did not indicate any physical assaults or acute injuries to any of the individuals, police said.

The three deceased people were transported to a medical facility for further examination and toxicology to determine the cause of death.

Leonard had been reported by family members as a missing person earlier Tuesday. He was last seen by that family member Sunday.

This incident will remain an active investigation.

Anyone with information that can assist in determining any facts about this unfortunate event should contact the Henderson Police Department at 252-438-4141.