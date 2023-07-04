ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — Three individuals suffered serious gunshot wounds on Monday in an incident that also involved a head-on collision at a Roanoke Rapids intersection.

Around 9 p.m., police said two individuals were leaving the Food Lion on W. 2nd Street when their car was hit head-on by a vehicle speeding from the area of Madison Street. The collision took place in intersection of W. 2nd and Jackson streets.

The first officers on the scene said they found a 26-year-old lying in the road with a traumatic gunshot wound. Police said those officers also noticed the second vehicle involved in the wreck was riddled with multiple bullet holes.

The 26-year-old, Jeremy Lemuel Motley of Weldon, required immediate medical attention, police said.

Two individuals were found inside the second vehicle also with serious gunshot wounds, according to police. Those two included driver Jaquan Tereke Harris, 27 and passenger Trevon Scottie Fleetwood, 27, both from Roanoke Rapids.

The two in the vehicle leaving from Food Lion will not be named as police have determined they had no connection to the shooting.

All five individuals in the wreck were taken to ECU North Hospital in Roanoke Rapids for treatment. The two who were leaving Food Lion are recovering well, according to police.

As for the three who suffered gunshot wounds, police said:

Motley was pronounced dead shortly after midnight as a result of his injuries.

Fleetwood has been treated for a serious gunshot wound at ECU North.

Harris was transported from ECU North to ECU Greenville where his injuries are critical.

No motive or details about how the three men sustained gunshot wounds have been determined and released by police at this time. The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information that could help in the investigation is asked to submit a tip to Halifax County Crime Stoppers.