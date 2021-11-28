3 shot in Durham late Friday night for a total of 6 wounded by gunfire in a day

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Three people were shot just before midnight in Durham Friday night which made a total of six people shot the day after Thanksgiving in the city.

In the second shooting Friday, Durham police said they responded to the 4000 block of Durham-Chapel Hill Boulevard and found three victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

Two of those shot late Friday were taken to a local hospital and one was treated on-scene, all for non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers said the adult treated on-scene is believed to have been hit by a ricochet bullet.

The shooting late Friday night follows a shooting at The Streets of Southpoint mall around 3:20 p.m. Friday. During that incident, which evacuated the mall, three people were also shot, including a 10-year-old.

Three other people were injured in the mall’s chaotic evacuation.