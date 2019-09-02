Breaking News
3 shot in Rocky Mount Sunday night, police say

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — Three people were shot Sunday night in Rocky Mount, according to police.

Officials said the shooting call came in at 11:41 p.m. at the Moose Lodge, located at 521 Country Club Road.

Police did not release the conditions of the injured or say if any suspects are in custody.

It’s not clear at this time what led up to the shooting.

More information is expected to be released later this morning. This story will be updated as it develops.

