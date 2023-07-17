OXFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — Multiple people were stabbed in Oxford on Monday morning, according to Oxford Police Chief Pat Ford.

Chief Ford said police responded to three separate locations on Monday morning, all within minutes of each other, to people suffering from stab wounds. The locations included the Granville County administrative offices, a McDonald’s and a Walmart.

According to Chief Ford, the suspect is a 21-year-old man from Oxford named Myliek Webb.

After a description was given of the suspect and vehicle, the Granville County Sheriff’s Office found the vehicle as it was traveling on Interstate 85 south.

A brief pursuit followed, with speeds reaching 75-80 mph. Though pit maneuvers were attempted, they were unsuccessful, and law enforcement eventually used stop sticks to end the incident. The suspect was taken into custody and transported to the Granville County Detention Center pending charges.

Three locations, three victims

Chief Ford said the victims in this case, all males, were transported to area hospitals outside of Granville County and are in stable condition. Their names have not yet been made public, but CBS 17 has learned that one of the victims is a Granville County employee who has since been released and is recuperating at home.

The violent morning hit close to home for Granville County Sheriff Robert Fountain Jr.

Officials said the first victim was heading into the county administration building around 8:30 a.m. when he was stabbed from behind.

“I look at him as a friend. That’s what I say. To the sheriff’s office, he’s a friend. So, he’s valuable in his life and means a lot. And everybody that’s injured means a lot to us,” said Fountain.

Less than 10 minutes and half a mile away, another there was another attack.

Officers and deputies headed to the McDonald’s at Granville Corners.

“An older white male stabbed in the chest,” officers said via radio traffic. “We’ve got two crime scenes right now, numerous witnesses.”

They immediately searched for the man responsible — later identified as Webb.

He was seen driving in a gold or tan Camry, without a license plate.

While hunting for Webb, officers were notified of a third stabbing at the Walmart on Lewis Street.

“80-year-old white male stabbed in the right arm at this time at Walmart,” radio traffic indicated.

Officers were concerned about public safety.

Oxford Police Chief Ford told CBS17 they considered sending out a Code Red alert, but didn’t get the chance.

“There was not enough time, simply not enough time,” she explained.

How Webb was caught

Ford described Webb’s failed attempt to get away.

“[He] abruptly made a U-turn through an emergency area within I-85 that divides the north and southbound lanes and headed back north. He traveled just a short distance and we were able to just get the vehicle stopped at that time and took him into custody,” she said.

Fountain told CBS17 they attempted to use pit maneuvers to get Webb, but eventually had to use stop sticks after he rammed into patrol cars.

“He hit a couple of vehicles, rammed a couple of vehicles. He will be facing charges for those as well,” he added.

It was a team effort to end the violent morning.

“We are praying for the victims,” said Fountain.

As of Monday afternoon, official charges have not been filed against Webb.

He is expected to face several in connection to the stabbings, the chase, and the ramming of vehicles.

Ford told CBS17 they recently have had encounters with Webb over the past six weeks: he was recently taken into custody after an incident at the local magistrate’s office.

The motive is still unknown.

Police said the investigation is active, however, the stabbings appear to be a random act.

Webb has been charged with three counts of assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill/inflicting serious injury. Additional charges are possible as the investigation proceeds, according to the Granville County Sheriff’s Office

The bond for Webb has been set at $3 million.