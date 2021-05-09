3 teens charged with murder in Surry County after 17-year-old shot, found dead at civic center across from East Surry High School

SURRY COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Three teens were charged with first-degree murder on Friday after a 17-year-old was shot and killed, according to a Surry County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Around 11:10 a.m., the Pilot Mountain Police Department and the SCSO were told about a deceased body found on the property of the Armfield Civic Center, which is located directly across from East Surry High School.

A body was discovered by lawn care workers employed by the Armfield Civic Center who notified the school resource officer at East Surry High School.

When law enforcement arrived on the scene, they found a male victim, age 17, who was apparently shot and killed.

Deputies on the scene asked for help from the Surry County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation. The investigation was determined to be a homicide.

All local Surry County schools in the immediate area were put into shelter in place until detectives knew that there was no potential threat to the adjoining school campuses. The schools were then released from shelter in place directives by the sheriff’s office.

Throughout the afternoon and night, detectives with the SCSO and agents with the NCSBI worked to take into custody a 16-year-old female and two 17-year-old males for their direct involvement in the shooting death of the male victim at the Armfield Civic Center.

Due to all parties involved being juveniles, no names or addresses will be released. Law enforcement has contacted the parents or legal guardians of all juveniles involved.

Both the 17-year-old males and the 16-year-old female were charged with first-degree murder, armed robbery and conspiracy to commit armed robbery.

All three individuals were turned over to the custody of the North Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice.

The investigation is ongoing.