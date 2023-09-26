VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A 3-year-old girl has been located and safely reunited with her father.

Samalea Daniels was reported missing by her father Jalen Davis in Charlotte, N.C. on June 20, 2023.

Davis believed the child’s mother Tianna Daniels took her to Virginia Beach. On July 14, 2023, a Virginia Beach Judge issued an “Ex Parte Order” to take physical custody of the 3-year-old and return her to her custodial parent. Attempts to find the child were unsuccessful, so Virginia State Police issued a missing person alert for the toddler.

Police say Tianna Daniels was taken into custody on Sept. 20 at the Mecklenburg County Courthouse for an outstanding warrant. The child was located and is safe, police said, and has been reunited with her father.