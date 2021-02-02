30+ busted for excessive speeding in Durham County street racing crackdown, sheriff says

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham County deputies cracked down on street racing over the weekend with more than 30 people charged for speeding 15 mph over the posted limit.

The Durham County Sheriff’s Office warned last week that it would be focusing on street racing after receiving complaints about loud, late-night car meet-ups every week.

“This activity is not only illegal but obviously dangerous. We are committed to getting a handle on this reckless behavior and will hold those individuals accountable,” Durham County Sheriff Clarence Birkhead said.

The crackdown took place Saturday from 7:30 pm until 1:30 a.m. Sunday “in multiple areas of Durham County where illegal street racing is known to occur,” a news release said.

During the operation 55 citations were written, four warnings were issued and two outstanding warrants were served.

Here is how many citiations were written for each infraction:

Speeding – 34

No operators license – 10

Failure to produce a license – 1

Illegal U-Turn – 1

Move Over violation – 3

Careless and reckless driving – 2

Flee to elude – 1

No insurance – 1

DWI – 1

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol assisted in the operation.