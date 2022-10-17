(The Hill) — At least thirty people were injured and four killed in a spate of mass shootings across the country this weekend, following a shooting in North Carolina that left five dead on Thursday.

The Gun Violence Archive reported six mass shootings, defined as an incident in which four or more people are shot, from New York to Colorado on Saturday and Sunday.

In Harrisonburg, Va., eight people were shot early Sunday morning after an unknown assailant or assailants opened fire at a crowd during an outdoor gathering.

City officials said the victims ranged in age from 18 to 27 and were being treated for non-life-threatening wounds.

In Atlanta, Ga., four were injured after gunfire erupted around midnight on Sunday at Clark Atlanta University as students gathered for homecoming weekend.

A Saturday night shooting near Denver, Colo., at a house party injured seven and left one person dead, according to the Adam’s County Sheriff’s Office.

Six people were injured in Worcester, Mass., on Saturday, while another four were injured in Freeport, N.Y., that same day.

In Pennsylvania, three people were killed and one injured in Pittsburgh on Saturday.

The shootings come after a 15-year-old teenager opened fire in a neighborhood in Raleigh, N.C., on Thursday evening, killing five people and injuring another two.

The deadly rampage in Raleigh underscored yet again the prolific amount of shootings across the U.S. The Gun Violence Archive has recorded more than 500 mass shootings this year.

Congress passed the most significant gun legislation in decades over the summer after a gunman opened fire inside an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, killing 19 children and two adults.

But gun control activists are still calling for what they say are common sense measures, including universal background checks and a ban on assault rifles, which President Biden has pledged to make happen during his time in the White House.