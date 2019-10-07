30 suspects charged, 12 wanted, in Onslow County drug bust

JACKSONVILLE, NC (WNCT) – The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office said on Monday it arrested 30 suspects on Friday, with 12 other suspects wanted, as part of a drug investigation that began in 2018.



The OCSO said the county-wide drug bust, titled “Operation Iron Rooster,” began nearly one year ago after the OCSO Drug Enforcement Unit received complaints from citizens about drugs being sold in the county.

Other agencies involved in this investigation included the Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS), and N.C. Department of Probation and Parole.



Investigators said arrest warrants were issued on Friday for a total of 42 suspects, and 30 of those suspects have been arrested as of Monday.

Here is a list of the arrested suspects and their charges:

Mueller, Peter Joseph, 61 YO, Sneads Ferry Rd., Sneads Ferry: Felony Possession With Intent to Sell/Deliver Cocaine; Felony Sell Cocaine; Felony Deliver Cocaine

BOND: $15,000 Secured

Edwards, Fredrick Montez III, 34 YO, Grants Creek Rd., Jacksonville: (2) Counts Felony Trafficking Opium or Heroin; Felony Possession With Intent to Manufacture, Sell, Deliver Schedule II CS.

BOND: $50,000 Secured

Massat, Robert Clarence, 53 YO, Kathy St., Sneads Ferry: Felony Sell Cocaine; Felony Deliver cocaine; Misdemeanor Possess Drug Paraphernalia

BOND: $8,500 Secured

Jackson, Brandon James, 18 YO, Mike Loop Rd., Jacksonville: Felony Possession With Intent to Manufacture, Sell, Deliver Marijuana; Felony Sell Marijuana, Felony Deliver Marijuana

BOND: $35,000 Secured

Perkins, Netia Imali, 26 YO, Dartmoor Trl, Jacksonville: Felony Possession With Intent to Manufacture, Sell, Deliver Methamphetamine; Misdemeanor Possession Drug Paraphernalia, Driving While License Revoked

BOND: $15,000 Secured

Ambrose, Quincy Lamar, 40 YO, Steeple Chase Rd., Jacksonville: Felony Manufacture Schedule I CS

BOND: $20,000 Secured

Kellum, Michael James, 35 YO, Willie Kellum Rd., Jacksonville: Felony Possession With Intent to Manufacture, Sell Deliver Cocaine; Felony Sell Cocaine; Felony Deliver Cocaine; Felony Manufacture Schedule II CS; Felony Conspire to Sell/Deliver Cocaine; Felony Conspire to Sell Deliver Cocaine; Misdemeanor Possess Drug Paraphernalia

BOND $45,000 Secured

Graham, Quentin Devon Jr, 21 YO, Harbord Dr., Midway Park: Felony Possession With Intent to Manufacture, Sell, Deliver Schedule VI CS; Misdemeanor Possess Marijuana Paraphernalia

BOND: $2,000 Secured

Goodson, Randolph Davis III, 22 YO, Jenkins Rd., Jacksonville: Felony Possession With Intent to Manufacture, Sell, Deliver Marijuana; Felony Manufacture Marijuana; Misdemeanor Possess Marijuana Paraphernalia

BOND: $5,000 Secured

Hunter,Alaa Dante McCartha, 28 yo Swamp Junction Rd., Jacksonville: Felony Possession With Intent to Manufacture, Sell, Deliver Cocaine; Felony Sell, Deliver Cocaine; Felony Manufacture Cocaine

BOND: $15,500 Secured

Alley, David Cameron, 31 YO, Colonial St., Beaufort: Felony Possession With Intent to Manufacture, Sell, Deliver Heroin Arrested at Craven County Jail

BOND: $5,000

Burroughs, William Ashford, 41 YO, Church Hill St., Pollocksville: Felony Sell Deliver Schedule II CS; Felony Deliver Schedule II CS; Felony Possession With Intent to Manufacture, Sell, Deliver Schedule II CS

BOND: $20,000 Secured

Bryant, Quentin James, 30 YO, Foy Ave., Maysville: Felony Possession With Intent to Manufacture, Sell, Deliver Cocaine; Misdemeanor Possession Marijuana; (2) Counts Misdemeanor Possession Drug Paraphernalia; Driving While License Revoked

BOND: $6,000 Secured

Carter, Trinity Money Sheryl An, 26 YO, New River Dr., Jacksonville: (2 Counts) Felony Possession With Intent to Manufacture, Sell, Deliver Schedule II CS; (2) Counts Felony Sell, Deliver Schedule II CS; (2) Counts Felony Deliver Schedule II CS

BOND: $20,000 Secured

Williams, Paul Naketa, 42 YO, Seminole Trl., Jacksonville: Felony Possession With Intent to Manufacture, Sell, Deliver Schedule II CS; Felony Sell Deliver Schedule II CS; Felony Deliver Schedule II CS

BOND: $15,000

Bagarella, Christina Lucy, 37 YO, Carver Dr., Jacksonville: Felony Possession of Schedule II CS: Misdemeanor Possession Drug Paraphernalia

BOND: $2,500 Secured

Merritt, Steven Ray, 37 YO, Burgaw Hwy. Jacksonville: Felony Possession With Intent to Manufacture, Sell, Deliver Schedule VI CS; Felony Manufacture Marijuana; Felony Sell Schedule VI CS

BOND: $9,000 Secured

Stahl, Ericka Adele, 33 YO, Sandhill Rd., Sneads Ferry: Felony Possession With Intent to Manufacture, Sell, Deliver Sch I CS: Felony Manufacture Sch I CS; Felony Possession of Sch II CS; (2 Counts) Misdemeanor Possess Drug Paraphernalia

BOND: $9,500 Secured

Woodson, Melvin Ray, 49 YO, Justice Rd., Jacksonville: Felony Possession With Intent to Manufacture, Sell, Deliver Sch II CS; Felony Possession With Intent to Manufacture, Sell, Deliver Sch I CS; Felony Maintain Vehicle/Dwelling for CS

BOND: $20,000 Secured

Bennett, Marvin Earl, 58 YO, Hwy 172, Sneads Ferry: Felony Sell, Deliver Sch VI CS; Felony Possession With Intent to Manufacture, Sell, Deliver SCH VI CS;

BOND: $5,000 Secured

Meadows, Allen Tyshan, 31 YO, Maple Ave., Maysville: (2) Counts Felony Sell, Deliver Sch II CS; (2) Counts Felony Deliver Sch II CS; (2) Counts Felony Possession With Intent to Manufacture, Sell, Deliver Sch II CS

BOND: $40,000 Secured

Gaskin, Timmothy Alfred, 31 YO, River St., Jacksonville: Felony Possession With Intent to Manufacture, Sell, Deliver Marijuana; Felony Manufacture Marijuana; Misdemeanor Possess Marijuana Paraphernalia; Felony Sell Marijuana; Felony Deliver Marijuana

BOND: $10,000 Secured

Smith, James Clifton Keith, 31 YO Clearview Dr., Holly Ridge: Misdemeanor Possess Marijuana; Misdemeanor Possess Marijuana Paraphernalia; Misdemeanor Simple Possession Sch IV CS

BOND: $1,000 Secured

Williams, Michael Joseph, 37 YO Hoffman Forest Rd., Richlands: Felony Possession With Intent to Sell, Deliver Counterfeit CS; Felony Sell or Deliver Counterfeit CS; Misdemeanor Possession Drug Paraphernalia

BOND: $4,500 Secured

Johnson, Andre Tavara, 31 YO, Waterfall Dr., Jacksonville: Felony Possession Sch II CS: Misdemeanor Drug Paraphernalia

BOND: $2,500 Secured

Moseman, Marshall Scott, 34 YO, Meadowview Ct., Jacksonville: Felony Possession With Intent to Manufacture, Sell, Deliver Sch VI CS; Felony Sell Sch VI CS; Felony Deliver Sch VI CS: Felony Maintain Vehicle/Dwelling/Place for CS; Misdemeanor Marijuana Paraphernalia

BOND: $10,000 Secured

Shaffer, Ronald Salvatore, 30 YO, Briar Creek Ln, Jacksonville Felony Possession Stolen Firearm; Felony Possession Methamphetamine; Felony Possess Drug Paraphernalia

BOND: $7,500 Secured

McIntosh, Nicholas Alexander, 24 YO, Churchhill Way, Midway Park: Felony Possession Sch I CS; Felony Possession With Intent to Manufacture, Sell, Deliver Sch I CS; Felony Maintain Vehicle/Dwelling for CS; Misdemeanor Drug Paraphernalia

BOND: $9,500 Secured

Schindler,Jason Henry, 43 YO, Bumps Creek Rd., Sneads Ferry: (4) Counts Felony Sell Methamphetamine; Possession With Intent to Manufacture, Sell, Deliver Sch I CS, Deliver Methamphetamine; Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

BOND: $15,000 Secured

Scott, Terrance Linkfield, 39 YO, March Ln., Midway Park: (2) Counts Felony Possession With Intent to Manufacture Sch II CS, (6) Counts Sell/Deliver Cocaine

BOND: $45,000 Secured

Deputies said this investigation is ongoing and more arrests are anticipated soon.