LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A bronze statue valued at $3,000 has been stolen from a gravesite in eastern Lincoln County, the sheriff’s office said Tuesday.

The statue was reported missing from a gravesite located in the 900 block of N.C. 16 Hwy South Business in Denver.

It is described as bronze, featuring a “little girl feeding rabbits.” It was last seen on Dec. 13, 2023, at the gravesite, according to the sheriff’s report.

Anyone with information has been asked to call Lincoln County Det. J. Propst at 704-732-9050 or the Communications Center at 704-735-8202.