$3,000 reward offered for info on suspects in violent home invasion in Bertie County

The Bertie County Sheriff’s Office is offering a $3,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of suspects in a recent home invasion.

The Bertie County Sheriff’s Office says early in the morning of June 15, a group of suspects forced their way into an elderly couple’s home on Early Station Road.

The suspects tied both victims up and held them at gunpoint while they demanded money from the victims, and assaulted the male victim, who was hospitalized.

Several firearms, jewelry, and an undetermined amount of money was stolen from the home.

Anyone with information about this home invasion is asked to contact Bertie County Sheriff John Holley at 252-325-0260 or 252-794-5330, or call Chief Deputy Kenny Perry at 252-794-5330.