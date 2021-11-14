32-year-old charged with 30-year-old’s murder near Charlotte’s Optimist Park

CHARLOTTE (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police were on the scene of a homicide at an Exxon/7-Eleven on the 1500 block of North Tryon Street in the Optimist Park area.

According to CMPD, officers were called to the scene around 9:15 p.m. for a welfare check Friday night. When they arrived, they found 30-year-old Cornell Williams lying in the parking lot suffering from at least one gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene by Medic.

Detectives were able to later identify 32-year-old Demario Wilson as the suspect. Officers said on Saturday that warrants had been issued for his arrest, he was interviewed and then taken into custody. He faces multiple charges including murder and felony possession of a gun.

CMPD on the scene at Exxon/7-Eleven on N. Tryon Street where one man was found dead in the parking lot

Officers say the area is highly traveled and they’re asking anyone who may have driven by around 9 p.m. through 9:10 p.m. to reach out to them for information.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call (704) 432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective. The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting CMPD Crime Stoppers at (704) 334-1600 or charlottecrimestoppers.com.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to FOX 46 and FOX46.com for updates as they are made available.