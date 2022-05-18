GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Thirty-four people are facing charges after a drug ring, associated with the Mexican Cartel, was busted in the Upstate.

According to the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office, much of the drug trafficking was run and facilitated by the owners of the Los Primos restaurant located in Greenville.

Many of the drugs were allegedly trafficked right out of the restaurant, while more were allegedly trafficked out of taco trucks owned by the owners of the restaurant.

The investigation revealed alleged connections to Mexican drug trafficking cartels operating in South Carolina and Georgia.

In South Carolina, the investigation, which officials referred to as “Los Banditos,” seized:

11 kilograms of methamphetamine

584 grams of cocaine

$63,000

20 firearms



In Georgia, seizures took place in several apartments and stash houses in Atlanta. The following items were seized:

200 kilos of methamphetamine

3.5 kilos of cocaine

3.2 kilos of heroin

5 ounces of cocaine mixed with fentanyl

183 pounds of marijuana

900 Xanax pills

multiple firearms

“This was a very large scale organized drug operation that allegedly was trafficking kilograms of drugs every week into Greenville County,” Thirteenth Circuit Solicitor Walt Wilkins. “The hard work and dedication of the Greenville Drug Enforcement Unit, SLED, and the South Carolina State Grand Jury has significantly decreased the availability of drugs in the Greenville Community and arrested some of its worst drug dealers.”

The following release states those who have been arrested and charged in the case:

South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson is expected to speak Wednesday at 12:00 p.m. about the case. We will stream the press conference live in the player above.