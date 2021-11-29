4 arrested after crashing into gas pump while attempting to steal vehicle at VB Wawa parking lot

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Four men have been arrested and facing multiple charges after they were caught trying to steal a car at a Wawa parking lot in Virginia Beach over the weekend.

According to Virginia Beach Police, they got the call for the incident just after 10:40 p.m. on November 27, at the Wawa on 5701 Northampton Boulevard.

A preliminary investigation of the incident revealed that 4 men attempted to steal a car from the Wawa parking lot when the owner of the vehicle confronted the suspects.

Police say that’s when the four men entered another vehicle before crashing it into a gas pump as they attempted to flee. The suspects then took off on foot.

Police were able to gather suspect descriptions and their direction of travel which eventually led to the suspects’ arrests.

After further investigation, police realized that the vehicle that crashed into the gas pump was previously stolen a few days prior to the incident. Police also recovered 2 additional stolen vehicles nearby along with 5 firearms, 2 of which were also reported stolen.

The four men arrested and their charges are listed as follows:

Tyeontae Domonique Baxter, Nov. 29, 2021 (Photo Courtesy – VB Police)

19-year-old Tyeontae Domonique Baxter, of Norfolk, has been charged with grand larceny and 2 counts of carrying a concealed weapon.

Nasim Rakin Greene, Nov. 29, 2021 (Photo Courtesy – VB Police)

18-year-old Nasim Rakin Greene, of Norfolk, was charged with receipt of a stolen firearm and carrying a concealed weapon.

Douglas Lamont Moore Jr., Nov. 29, 2021 (Photo Courtesy – VB Police)

21-year-old Douglas Lamont Moore Jr. of Norfolk was charged with petit larceny and 2 counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Camren Davon Jones, Nov. 29, 2021 (Photo Courtesy – VB Police)

18-year-old Camren Davon Jones, of Norfolk, was charged with 2 counts of credit card theft.

No further information has been released. The incident is still under investigation.