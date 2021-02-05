4 arrested in 2 deadly Rocky Mount shootings

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) – Four suspects have been arrested in connection with two separate deadly shootings in Rocky Mount on Thursday.

Three of those suspects have been charged in the shooting death of 45-year-old Sherman Whitaker on Challenge Ct.

Police were called to the 100 block of Challenge Court just after 2 p.m. in reference to a shooting.

Responding officers found Whitaker suffering from a gunshot wound and attempted life-saving measures, police said.

Ronnell Jaquan Battle, Dysheka Laquann Parker and Romell Dee’Ange Parker (RMPD)

Whitakers died at the scene.

Rocky Mount police said Romell Dee’Ange Parker, 24, Ronnell Jaquan Battle, 25, and Dysheka Laquann Parker, 25, have each been charged with first-degree murder.

All three are being held at the Edgecombe County Detention Center under no bond.

Darryel Jerrod Hill (RMPD)

The second shooting occurred just minutes earlier in the 1000 block of Branch Street.

Rocky Mount officers responded to a shot spotter alert to find 27-year-old Markelius Chambers, who had been shot.

He was taken to the hospital where he has since died, police said.

Darryel Jerrod Hill, 30, was arrested in Chambers’ death and charged with first-degree murder.

He’s being held at the Edgecombe County Detention Center under no bond.