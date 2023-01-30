GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Four people are dead after police reported multiple shootings across the Triad this weekend.

These shootings all happened between early Saturday and early Sunday morning, with three in Greensboro and two in Winston-Salem.

Greensboro

On Pinecroft Road in Greensboro, two people were shot on Saturday. One man died at the hospital, and the other victim’s condition remains unknown.

Around 4 p.m. Saturday, Kalup Maynard, 26, was shot on Lynhaven Drive. He died of his injuries in the hospital.

Around 3 a.m. Sunday, multiple people were shot at Southside Johnny’s on West Market Street. 36-year-old Cedric Cantrell Monroe died from his injuries. Police have not said just how many people were injured in this shooting, but there were victims whose condition was considered life-threatening.

Winston-Salem

Just before 1 a.m. Saturday, a man was seriously injured in a drive-by shooting on US 421 near Jonestown Road. Police said Saturday that he was in critical condition.

Three people were shot on Liberty Street around 5 a.m. Sunday. Darryl Rice Jr., 29, died at the scene and a 17-year-old and another man were last listed in critical condition. Witnesses said that it started as an argument that escalated into shots being fired.

This weekend makes a total of eight homicides in Winston-Salem and five homicides in Greensboro since the beginning of the year.