BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGHP) — The FBI is hunting for four escaped inmates from Georgia who investigators say could be in South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia or West Virginia.

FBI Atlanta reports that the four men escaped from Bibb County Jail on Monday. Agents are working with the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office and the U. S. Marshals Service to track down the suspects.

Johnifer Barnwell (FBI Atlanta) Joey Fournier (FBI Atlanta) Chavis Stokes (FBI Atlanta) Marc Anderson (FBI Atlanta)

The suspects have been identified as Johnifer Barnwell, 37; Joey Fournier, 52; Chavis Stokes, 29; and Marc K. Anderson, 25.

In addition to rewards for information offered by the Macon Regional Crime Stoppers, Bibb County Sheriff’s Office and U.S. Marshals Service, the FBI has added an additional $25,000 bringing the total to $73,000.

The FBI says $10,000 of that additional reward is specifically for the capture of Barnwell. The agency is offering $5,000 for each of the other three.

Barnwell was reportedly convicted earlier this month on federal drug trafficking charges, Fournier was charged with murder, Stokes faces drug charges, and Anderson was jailed for aggravated assault.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME or the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500. Tips may also be submitted online at tips.fbi.gov.