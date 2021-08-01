4-month-old dies in Gibsonville, mother charged with child abuse, murder

GIBSONVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A mother has been charged with child abuse and first-degree murder after a 4-month-old died last year, according to a Gibsonville Police Department news release.

On August 20, 2020, officers with the GPD were sent to a medical call on Burlington Avenue when they were told about an unresponsive 4-month old child.

Officers with Gibsonville police, Gibsonville fire officials and Guilford EMS attempted lifesaving procedures, but after over an hour of CPR, the child was pronounced dead, police say.

Due to events surrounding the death as well as the condition of the home, an investigation was conducted into the death as well as possible child abuse.

After an investigation, with the State Medical Examiner’s Office, warrants were obtained on Saturday for felony child abuse as well as first-degree murder for the mother, 25-year-old Heaven Leigh Harlan.