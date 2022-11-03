CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A four-year-old boy has died from a gunshot wound in southeast Charlotte, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Wednesday.

Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 7:30 p.m. near 1900 Charleston Place in southeast Charlotte.

A four-year-old was found suffering from what they initially described as a self-inflicted gunshot wound and was transported to an area hospital where they were later pronounced dead. They later described the injury as just a gunshot wound without getting into any other specifics.

Operations Command, CFD, Medic, the DA’s Office, and CSI were among the departments that responded to the scene.

It is unclear at this time exactly how the boy got hold of the gun, there is no mention of charges at this time, and this remains an active investigation. CMPD did say they are not looking for any suspects.

While homicide detectives were on the scene, this is being labeled a death investigation.