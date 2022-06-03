SILVER SPRING, Md. (WDVM) — A 24-year-old and 25-year-old have been indicted on numerous charges after an impromptu high-speed road race and crash led to a 4-year-old girl losing her life.

A Montgomery County Grand Jury indicted two drivers involved in an October 2021 fatal crash causing the death of 4-year-old Iliana Hernandez of Silver Spring.

24-year-old Felipe Hernandez of Silver Spring and 25-year-old Gilberto Duvan Guerra Posadas of Germantown have been indicted on numerous charges including Manslaughter by Motor Vehicle, two separate counts of Second-Degree Assault, and Driving a Vehicle in a Speed Contest.

On the evening of October 21, 2021, Montgomery County Fire Rescue responded to the intersection of Georgia Ave and Dexter Ave. for a three-car crash.

An Acura and Honda were traveling southbound on Georgia Ave, approaching Dexter Ave. This is where the driver of a Ford attempted to make a left turn when it was struck by both the Acura and Honda. The Acura then left the roadway and struck a wall.

Court documents state that the driver of the Acura, Hernandez, and the driver of the Honda, Posadas, began an impromptu road race eventually crashing into the Ford at high speeds.

4-year-old Iliana Hernandez, the daughter of Felipe Hernandez, was in the back seat of the Acura at the time of the crash. She was transported to an area hospital, where she later died.

Following the indictment, Hernandez turned himself in at the Montgomery County Central Processing Unit, where he was released on a $10,000 unsecured personal bond.

Posadas is currently in custody in Illinois on unrelated charges.

The driver of the Ford has been issued three citations for driving under the influence.