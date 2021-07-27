4-year-old dies from apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound in High Point, police say; mother charged with child abuse

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — An investigation is underway after a 4-year-old boy died from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to a news release from High Point police.

Jasmine E. Fagan, 29, of High Point, the child’s mother, is charged with felony child abuse.

Officers were called to a home in the 800 block of Worth Street on Sunday at 9:51 p.m. on a report that a child had been shot.

When officers arrived, they found a 4-year-old boy lying on the living room floor suffering from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, according to the release.

The child was taken to High Point Regional Hospital and later died from his injuries.

Cindy V. Gibson-Harris

Detectives interviewed people involved and learned that several adults, including the homeowner, Cindy V. Gibson-Harris, 30, were at the residence having dinner, playing cards, drinking alcohol, and smoking marijuana when the child was left unattended in the living room, where he found a firearm under a couch cushion and shot himself.

Gibson-Harris, 30, of High Point, is charged with felony possession of cocaine and maintaining a dwelling for the use of controlled substances.

Fagan was confined in the High Point jail under a $50,000 secured bond. Gibson-Harris was put in the High Point jail under a $25,000 secured bond.