4-year-old girl shot in drive-by while sleeping inside her home near Apex, sheriff says

APEX, N.C. (WNCN) — A 4-year-old was injured in a drive-by shooting while sleeping in her home near Apex, according to Wake County Sheriff Gerald Baker.

Authorities responded to the 8200-block of Smith Road just after 4 a.m. in reference to a shooting call, officials said.

Baker said the girl was sleeping in a room near the front of the home and was struck by the gunfire that came from the road.

Baker said the child’s injuries are “pretty serious” and that she is undergoing surgery.

The sheriff said other family members were in the home but no one else was injured.

An investigation is underway and there’s no word on a possible motive.

“When things like this happen, based on our experience, we kind of narrow it down to just a few things. Usually, someone is obviously upset with someone who lives in the house or who they thought was in there,” Baker said.

Baker also said that the county has a record number of pistol permits being issued. About 15,000 had been administered since Jan. 1.

“They’ve gone through the process, people who pass the qualifications to get them, but that’s thousand and thousands of guns in our county and they sometimes end up in the wrong hands,” Baker said.