RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A California gang member who trafficked marijuana and other drugs in Raleigh will spend 420 months in prison.

The U.S. Department of Justice on Tuesday said Troy Davis received his 35-year sentence Monday.

He pleaded guilty in August to charges including conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, five kilograms of cocaine and a quantity of marijuana, and conspiracy to commit money laundering.

Davis was the Los Angeles-based source of supply for Dexter Maxwell, the leader of the Eight Tray Gangster Crips for North and South Carolina before he was arrested. Maxwell is awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty to drug trafficking charges.

Prosecutors say Davis directed gang members in distributing and selling meth, cocaine and marijuana in Raleigh, living for a month on Glenwood Avenue to help local gang members learn how to dilute the drugs and increase profits.

Prosecutors say the gang has operated in Raleigh for about 20 years, including in the state prison system.